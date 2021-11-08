 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

