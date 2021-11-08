Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand I…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Gr…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should rea…
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degree…