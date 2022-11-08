Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.