Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Grand Island, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
