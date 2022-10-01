Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
