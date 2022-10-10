Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.