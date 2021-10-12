 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

