Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a d…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 39F. W…
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can e…
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Is…