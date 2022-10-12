 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts