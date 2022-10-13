Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
With low humidity and strong winds, brushfires could start and spread very easily today and tomorrow. Another cold front is moving in as well. Here's how windy it will get and how much we'll cool.
