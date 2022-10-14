Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
With low humidity and strong winds, brushfires could start and spread very easily today and tomorrow. Another cold front is moving in as well. Here's how windy it will get and how much we'll cool.
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
