Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.