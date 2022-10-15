 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

