 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Grand Island. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts