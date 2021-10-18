Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.