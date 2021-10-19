Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Grand Island. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
