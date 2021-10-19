 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Grand Island. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts