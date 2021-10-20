Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
