It will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. N winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature i…
This evening in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island will see …
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.
This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…