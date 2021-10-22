 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

