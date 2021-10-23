 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

