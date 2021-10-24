Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
