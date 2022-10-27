 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

