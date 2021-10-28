Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
