Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.