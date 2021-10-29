 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

