Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.