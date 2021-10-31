 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

