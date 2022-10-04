 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

