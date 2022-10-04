Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand I…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Sunday. I…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.