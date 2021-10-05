Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It will be a warm day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.