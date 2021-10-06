Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
