Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.