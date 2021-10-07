Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.