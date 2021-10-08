Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
