Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

