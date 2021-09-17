Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.