Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.