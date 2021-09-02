Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
