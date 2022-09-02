The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzli…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Monday. I…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzli…
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.