Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.