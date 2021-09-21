Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.