Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.