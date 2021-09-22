Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.