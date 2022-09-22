Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Periods…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a per…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Grand …
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Gusty winds and small hail a…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot …