Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Grand Island. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.