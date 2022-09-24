Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

