Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph.