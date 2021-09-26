Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
This evening in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures a…
This evening in Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's tem…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a ver…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Toda…