Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot t…
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a ver…