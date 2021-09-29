Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.