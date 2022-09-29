Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Grand Island. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
