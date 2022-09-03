Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
