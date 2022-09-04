Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzli…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Saturday. …
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Monday. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.